Zou het echt? Relaties worden verbroken door de ‘Barbie’-film
Wereldwijd trekt de Barbie-film volle bioscoopzalen. Maar de feministische film zorgt naast veel positieve aandacht ook voor ophef. Onder andere omdat vrouwen massaal hun relaties uitmaken na het zien van de film. Why?
Barbie breakups
De film Barbie draait nu ruim twee weken in de bioscopen. In de film wordt er kritisch gekeken naar het patriarchaat en de rol van mannen en vrouwen. Op TikTok, X en Reddit laten veel vrouwen weten dat ze hun relatie hebben beëindigd na het zien van de feministische beelden.
Zo is er een vrouw die vond dat haar vriend veel klaagde over de feministische thema's in Barbie. Ze lagen duidelijk niet op één lijn over verschillende onderwerpen, waarna ze besloot om de relatie te verbreken. Een andere vrouw realiseerde zich na het zien van Barbie dat haar vriend veel verkeerd gedrag vertoonde en besloot daarom ook een punt achter haar relatie te zetten.
Mensen op social media zeggen dat de mening van een man over de Barbie film een goede test is om te zien of hij zijn hart op de juiste plek heeft. Op sociale media zijn er héél veel voorbeelden te zien. Wat vind jij: is deze film inderdaad een goede graadmeter voor je relatie?
Lees hieronder meer verhalen over Barbie breakups.
i think every woman should be using the barbie movie as a litmus test with the men they’re dating to see if they should break up w them or not. for example, my boyfriend literally cried at the ending so that’s how i knew i caught a good one— juliana 🌶 (@julianope_) 30 juli 2023
did anyone watch Barbie and suddenly want to break up w their boyfriend or was that just me?🤒— visionary T ☕️ (@awhtee) 23 juli 2023
“are you crying???” you’re just a guy and you’ll never understand how difficult it is to be a woman in a man’s world. there’s this attention to detail that a lot of men don’t have.
Oh your husband / boyfriend didn't like the Barbie movie?? Immediate grounds for divorce / break up.— ✨ Sam✨ (@Sam_Reely) 23 juli 2023
I’m a Barbie Girl
Laddddiiiieeesssss…. break up with your boyfriends who are insulted by the barbie movie. It really says a lot about their character.— India (@indiasinterlude) 25 juli 2023
This girl getting brigaded on Reddit bc her boyfriend didn't want to wear pink with her to see Barbie even though he owns a pink shirt and a bunch of dudes are whining in the comments about how silly Barbie fans are. "That's not a reason to break up." yes it is.— Kate Bush is like White Björk|| Laurdecai (@punch_it_ensign) 26 juli 2023
If your boyfriend or husband is personally offended by anything in the Barbie movie you have to break up with him. I don’t make the rules— Mrs. ₿onnie Freeman (@FTL_Bonnie) 26 juli 2023
Bron: Huff Post