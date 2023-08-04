Barbie Beeld NL Beeld / Capital Pictures Movies
Zou het echt? Relaties worden verbroken door de ‘Barbie’-film

Wereldwijd trekt de Barbie-film volle bioscoopzalen. Maar de feministische film zorgt naast veel positieve aandacht ook voor ophef. Onder andere omdat vrouwen massaal hun relaties uitmaken na het zien van de film. Why?

Barbie breakups

De film Barbie draait nu ruim twee weken in de bioscopen. In de film wordt er kritisch gekeken naar het patriarchaat en de rol van mannen en vrouwen. Op TikTok, X en Reddit laten veel vrouwen weten dat ze hun relatie hebben beëindigd na het zien van de feministische beelden.

Zo is er een vrouw die vond dat haar vriend veel klaagde over de feministische thema's in Barbie. Ze lagen duidelijk niet op één lijn over verschillende onderwerpen, waarna ze besloot om de relatie te verbreken. Een andere vrouw realiseerde zich na het zien van Barbie dat haar vriend veel verkeerd gedrag vertoonde en besloot daarom ook een punt achter haar relatie te zetten.

Mensen op social media zeggen dat de mening van een man over de Barbie film een goede test is om te zien of hij zijn hart op de juiste plek heeft. Op sociale media zijn er héél veel voorbeelden te zien. Wat vind jij: is deze film inderdaad een goede graadmeter voor je relatie?

Lees hieronder meer verhalen over Barbie breakups.

I’m a Barbie Girl

Deze Barbie past het beste bij jouw sterrenbeeld

Bron: Huff Post

